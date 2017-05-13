The Atlantica Party has released its election platform, a six-point plan that includes privatizing liquor sales in the province, getting rid of corporate income taxes and ending government handouts to business.

The party is running 15 candidates in the Nova Scotia provincial election.

The Atlantica Party has candidates running in 15 ridings. (www.atlanticaparty.ca)

Leader Jonathan Dean said eliminating corporate income tax would give a jolt to the economy.

"Prosperity comes not from government, it comes from the private sector. By eliminating business tax, we're simply encouraging the private sector to help create jobs and prosperity here in the province," he said.

Currently, business income tax accounts for about five per cent of government revenue, or almost $500 million.

Dean said the party would sell the assets of the Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. to the highest bidder, which would mean that alcohol would be sold entirely by the private sector.

The party's platform also calls for:

Enacting an MLA recall system, modelled on the one in B.C.

Lowering MLA salaries and slashing their pensions.

Electoral reform in which a citizen's commission would provide recommendations and government would then act on them.

Dean said the party will soon be unveiling its proposed budget for the province.