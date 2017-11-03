Halifax police have released photos of a man they suspect of setting a fire in an Atlantic Superstore in Halifax last month.

The photos were obtained from a store video. They show a man in his late 40s or early 50s with grey hair and a goatee.

Police said at the time of the incident the suspect was wearing eyeglasses with thick rims, a blue, puffy-style waist-length coat, jeans and a blue ball cap.

The fire broke out at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the paper towel aisle of the store on Joseph Howe Drive.

No one was injured but smoke damage caused the business to close overnight. It reopened at 10:30 a.m. the following day.