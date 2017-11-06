A 52-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man is facing charges after allegedly setting a fire in an Atlantic Superstore in Halifax last month, say Halifax Regional Police.

The fire broke out at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the paper towel aisle of the store on Joseph Howe Drive.

No one was injured but smoke damage caused the business to close overnight. It reopened at 10:30 a.m. the following day.

Police say the man was arrested without incident on Saturday at 5:45 p.m.

He's facing numerous arson and mischief related charges and is expected in Halifax provincial court sometime today.