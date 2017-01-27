The Liberal premiers of three of the four Atlantic provinces gathered Friday morning in Wolfville, N.S., with federal regional ministers in the Trudeau government.

The all-Liberal meeting is to plan something dubbed the "Atlantic Growth Strategy." The region's provincial governments are Liberal, as are all of its MPs.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant is missing from the meeting due to the ongoing power-outage situation in his province. In his stead is Donald Arseneault, New Brunswick's intergovernmental affairs minister.

The Atlantic Growth Strategy is described in government messaging as an attempt to "identify shared priorities" and to "align actions with national and provincial priorities."

The focus is on five areas:

Skilled workforce/immigration

Innovation

Clean growth and climate change

Trade and investment

Infrastructure

Reporters were herded into a holding room and kept away from the politicians before the meeting. No questions were allowed before a short photo opportunity.

A news conference is scheduled for later in the day.