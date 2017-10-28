The Atlantic Policy Congress of First Nations Chiefs Secretariat hopes to soon create a regional water utility for 30 Indigenous communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

"The focus of the water authority would be to get the money to invest and bring all the communities to a common standard across Atlantic Canada," said John Paul, the executive director of the organization.

Paul says a regional authority would empower First Nations communities when it comes to providing safe drinking water and sanitation services.

Water crises on reserve

Right now, people who live on Potlotek First Nation in Cape Breton cannot drink, bathe or even wash their clothes with water in their community.

The Eel Island Reserve in New Brunswick has been under a boil order since 2008.

Ten of the Indigenous communities in the region have service agreements with neighbouring municipalities. The rest operate their own individual systems.

Water entering the Potlotek water treatment system. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The Atlantic Policy Congress hired Halifax Water to study the idea of a regional water authority, and it issued a final report in August.

Carl Yates, the general manager of the utility, said the joint effort could help solve current problems.

"It also would be helpful for growth opportunities, to assist with economic development," he said.

Decentralized model

The report considered four different models for a regional authority.

It recommended a decentralized utility that could have a headquarters in either Halifax or Moncton, N.B., but would also have regional offices in all three provinces.

Paul says the Atlantic Policy Congress is still working on the financial aspects of such a utility.

He hopes to have that finished by April 2018. Paul believes the regional water authority is an idea that could help Indigenous communities in other parts of the country.

"It could be replicated anywhere else in Canada," he said.

Paul plans to share details at a national conference of the Assembly of First Nations taking place in Montreal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.