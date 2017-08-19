Atlantic Lottery has recalled some of its Breackopen games due to a printing error.

They are:

Criss Cross 2241

Flaming 7s Bonus 2244

Match 3 Bonus 2248

Super Bar 2240

Criss Cross 2246

Vegas Strip 2250

Vegas Strip 2251

The corporation says the printing error means there may be a discrepancy between the barcode information and the ticket face, so not all prizes are being claimed.

This error would occur in fewer than one per cent of Breakopen tickets, the corporation says.

A retailer brought the problem to the attention of Atlantic Lottery, which immediately sent a certified information systems auditor to the store to investigate.

The corporation is contacting retailers to let them know about the problem and the recall.

"Our players are our No. 1 priority," said Atlantic Lottery's president and CEO, Brent Scrimshaw, in a news release. "There's no room for error when it comes to our player confidence and game integrity. This is affecting a small amount of product but it's the right thing to do for our players."

Unaffected tickets will remain for sale.