Canada's Transportation Safety Board expects to complete its preliminary investigation by Tuesday into an engine failure last week on board the scallop dragger Atlantic Destiny.

The TSB dispatched two investigators from Quebec and two from its Ottawa laboratory to Shelburne, N.S., where the 43-metre long vessel was towed after a mechanical failure caused the ship to lose power.

According to a timeline provided by Transport Canada spokesperson Stephen Bornais, the Atlantic Destiny lost main engine power 200 kilometres south of Yarmouth on the night of March 14.

Another trawler came to help

Clearwater scallop trawler Atlantic Preserver came to her aid and began towing her to Shelburne harbour the next day.

Investigators boarded the vessel on March 18, examined the engine room and interviewed crew and witnesses, TSB said Monday.

"A decision on whether the incident warrants a fuller investigation will be made in the near future, based on our initial data gathering," said TSB spokesperson Chris Krepski.

All crew safe, no injuries

Thirty-one people were on board the factory freezer trawler, which is based in Riverport, N.S. Atlantic Destiny is part of the fleet owned by Ocean Choice International of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Company spokesperson Paula Kieley said the engine failure resulted in a loss of propulsion.

"We needed a tow into Shelburne where she is getting repairs," Kieley said Monday.

Transport Canada said the vessel did not take on any water and no fire was reported.

All crew members were reported safe. The ship operated on emergency power during the incident.