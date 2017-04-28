A 16-year-old girl is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public after allegedly stabbing another teen early Thursday evening in Halifax.

Another 16-year-old girl was injured after being stabbed at a residence in the 3500 block of Robie Street, police said.

The girl's injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

Police said they were called to the residence at 6:27 p.m. by the mother of the victim who told them the suspect had forced her way into the home and stabbed her daughter.

Police went to another Halifax residence where they arrested a suspect. A knife was recovered a short time later.

The teen was held overnight and will appear in youth court Friday morning.