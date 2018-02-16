Some people who own property on Fox Point Lake near Hubbards, N.S., say a nearby golf course development — up for auction today — is ruining their water quality and way of life.

The Aspotogan Ridge Golf Course, which was marketed on its website as a "first-rate ecological golf course" on the Aspotogan Peninsula, is set to be auctioned off Friday, after the owner said he couldn't pay two environmental fines totalling more than $540,000.

An investigation by Nova Scotia's Department of Environment in 2014 and 2015 found Aspotogan Developments Ltd. and Aspotogan Ridge Inc. guilty of nine counts of breaching the province's Environment Act.

Investigators found the companies — both owned by Barry Publicover — filled wetlands with rock and installed culverts, pipes, and sod without provincial approval.

"My children swam here, my grandchildren swam here, and now I can't go in the lake myself," said Stephen Lawlor, who lives on Fox Point Lake year-round.

Lawlor said he managed to swim a couple of times last summer when the water cleared briefly. Then it was back to "algae blooms" and a "stench in the water."

"It's swampy," he said.

The lake water looks brown in this photo by year-round resident Nancy MacDonald. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

In February 2018, the water looks clear at Fox Point Lake, but locals worry that will change if the development project starts up again. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

Public auction going ahead

"I'm sickened by it," said Nancy MacDonald, who has been coming to the lake since she was a little girl and now lives there full time.

"We don't feel that we can cook or shower or wash in the water," she said.

"I'd like to see this thing die," said Nancy's husband, Hardy MacDonald, of the development.

The project — which was supposed to include an 18-hole golf course and 500 residential units — could still go ahead after the public auction, which is scheduled to take place at the Bridgewater Justice Centre at 10 a.m. Friday.

A sign on the property said the golf course was supposed to open in the summer of 2018.

A sign at the Aspotogan Ridge Golf Course development site still says the course will open in the summer of 2018. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

Who pays fines unclear

Auctioneer Joshua Santimaw said it wasn't clear if the new property owner would be required to pay the outstanding environmental fines.

Lawyer Stephen Kingston said potential buyers should get legal advice on that question before going forward with the purchase.

Either way, "somebody has to be responsible" for paying those fines, said Lawlor.

Conditions on the lake are "getting progressively worse," he said, adding you really need to live there to witness the "devastation."

Nancy MacDonald, Hardy MacDonald and John McNeil say they've experienced algae blooms, brown water and smelly water at Fox Point Lake. (Phlis McGregor/CBC)

John McNeil, chair of the Fox Point Lake Home and Lot Owners Association, said water monitoring tests conducted by the association over the past three years show an increase in phosphorus and nitrogen levels in the lake near the development site.

Due to the "extreme nature" of the land clearing on the site, McNeil said, there was "a lot of exposed earth" and "huge flows of sediment" coming into the water.

There were times when the whole lake turned brown, he said.