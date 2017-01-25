A proposal to allow a mobile asphalt plant to operate in the Tantallon area will be the focus of two nights of public meetings in the community.

The debate first boiled up a year and a half ago, when Scotian Materials asked the city to change bylaws and allow them to produce asphalt.

But some people in the area say they have just as many questions as when it was first proposed.

"This is the biggest issue that I have seen our residents talking about and getting behind and concerned about since I've lived here," said Dustin O'Leary, president of the Westwood Hills Residents Association.

His community is about 2.5 kilometres away from the proposed plant, but he says that's not far enough.

Strong interest in the past

Past consultations have drawn hundreds of people with standing room only at the meetings, and many being turned away because there was no space.

In anticipation of the interest, the city has planned three, one-hour sessions on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Residents in Tantallon say they have a number of concerns about Scotian Materials' proposal, including its impact on the environment and house valuations. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

It also called for people to register in advance, but by Wednesday afternoon, just 20 people had signed up for each night.

O'Leary said people will be asking about the environmental impact, home valuations and noise levels.

He's most concerned about the company giving the plant a label of being mobile.

"They can say it's mobile all they want to, but at the point where they get approval, they can decide how permanent or temporary it is."

Clarifying misinformation

Robert MacPherson, president of Scotian Materials, said there's a lot of misinformation out there and he hopes to ease concerns at the meetings.

He said since they're producing raw material at the quarry, it only makes sense to turn it into asphalt at the site, instead of trucking it away and bringing it back.

"The types of jobs that we would be looking at doing are not that frequent," MacPherson said. "I don't think that would be in there more than a two-month period and that probably wouldn't be on an annual basis."

MacPherson said they'll walk away from the proposal if anyone presents facts that show it would be harmful to the environment or public health.

Researching health impacts

Scotian Materials recently hired Golder Associates to study the plant.

That research concluded that air emissions would be well within Canadian health standards.

But O'Leary said he's waiting until the provincial government comes out with its own health report before he accepts the other findings.