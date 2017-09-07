A Halifax municipal planning advisory committee has unanimously rejected a proposal for an asphalt plant in Upper Tantallon.

At a meeting Wednesday night, both Scotian Materials, the company behind the project, and a residents group made presentations to the North West planning advisory committee.

"It was nice to see the community's opposition taken seriously," said Nick Horne, who spoke on behalf of the area residents.

Coun. Matt Whitman, who represents the area, also supported the residents, he said.

Westwood residents oppose plant

The proposed site for the plant is just north of Highway 103 and west of Little Indian Lake. Westwood Hills subdivision is just over two kilometres away.

Hundreds of people have shown up to public information meetings to raise both health and environmental concerns.

In his presentation, Horne also pointed out that planning rules adopted in 1995, which would not support the project, should not be amended unless there are significant changes in the area to warrant an update.

'Two more rounds' to come

The committee's recommendation will be part of a report by planning staff that goes to the North West community council.

A final decision will be made by Halifax regional council after a public hearing.

"This was a small victory," said Horne. "We've still got two more rounds that are bigger and bigger."