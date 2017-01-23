The mother of a woman who was paralyzed from the chest down in a shooting at a Cole Harbour, N.S., home is testifying today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Ashley MacLean Kearse was a bystander who was shot and paralyzed in the November 2014 incident. Her mother, Wendy Kearse, is the first witness to testify today.

Witnesses testified last week that four masked men broke into the house and confronted a man inside over a drug deal.

Markel Jason Downey faces 28 charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

Three other people were charged and have pleaded guilty in the matter. They were all under 18 and their identities are banned from publication.

The CBC's Shaina Luck is live blogging from court.