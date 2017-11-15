Halifax Regional Police are investigating three small fires they say were intentionally set in an alleyway, a dumpster and garbage can on Quinpool Road.

When police arrived to one scene in an alleyway near the intersection of Quinpool Road and Windsor Street around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency informed them there had been another fire earlier in the evening in a nearby dumpster.

And while police were on scene, a third fire was set in a garbage can.

All fires were quickly put out and there was no property damage.

An individual was taken in for questioning and later released without charges.