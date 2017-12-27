RCMP are investigating a lobster pound fire in Digby County as arson.

A fire on Christmas Day destroyed a lobster pound owned by Sipekne'katik band councillor Alex McDonald.

RCMP say the blaze on Little Paradise Road in St. Bernard was reported at 4:45 a.m. RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it "is being investigated as suspicious in nature."

It's not clear if any lobster were destroyed.

Firefighters from a half dozen departments responded and returned several times to extinguish stubborn hot spots, according to St. Bernard volunteer fire Chief Daniel Gaudet.

After the initial fire, Gaudet said, security was assigned to the scene.

Around 3:30 p.m., after the wind speed had increased, firefighters were called back and found the remainder of the building engulfed in flame.

Deputy fire marshal Ron Thibeau told CBC News his office was initially planning to examine the fire site on Boxing Day.

But after the second fire, the pound was a total loss so, "There's nothing to look at."

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

This is the second time McDonald has seen his lobster business damaged by fire.

In October, someone towed McDonald's lobster boat, Buck and Doe, from the wharf in Comeauville and set it on fire in St. Mary's Bay.

At the time, McDonald said he was targeted because he is Aboriginal and exercising his Mi'kmaq treaty right to take part in a food fishery.

McDonald declined to comment to CBC News about the latest fire.