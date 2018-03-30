One man injured during armed robbery in Colchester County

Police in Colchester County, N.S., are looking for information about an armed robbery Wednesday evening that left one man injured after he was struck with a gun.

RCMP were called to the intersection of Eagle Drive and Salmon River Road in the community of Valley, outside of Truro, N.S., around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cpl. Andrew Joyce said.

He said a red, four-door sedan pulled up to the victim and one of the occupants got out and and struck the man with a gun during the robbery.

The victim sustained minor injuries but the firearm was not discharged, Joyce said. He would not say what was stolen from the victim.​

Joyce said one of the two men in the car has already been identified.

Police seek witness

"One of the persons was known [to the victim], but the driver of the vehicle was not. That's really what we're seeking the information on," he said.

"There was believed to be an unidentified witness that may have come along after the fact [who] would have seen the vehicle, so we're hoping to speak to that person."

The suspect is described as a white man between 19 and 25 years old with a slim-to-medium build, wearing a black toque.

​Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Colchester District RCMP at 902-893-6820 or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).