Two men carrying long guns robbed a convenience store Saturday night, according to Halifax Regional Police.

Around 9:50 p.m. police responded to the Cove Market Convenience store at 565 Herring Cove Rd.

According to police, two white men wearing masks and armed with long guns entered the store, taking an undisclosed amount of money from a charity box and then fleeing on foot.

Still under investigation

Police say an employee was injured during the robbery but did not need medical attention.

Officers and a police dog searched the area, but could not locate the suspects. The matter is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call HRP at 902-420-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).