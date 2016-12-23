Rinks around Nova Scotia are having trouble replacing student teams that remain off the ice while work-to-rule job action continues in Nova Scotia schools.

Under work-to-rule, which started Dec. 5, teachers won't do anything beyond the classroom duties required under their collective agreement.

As a result, many sports and extracurricular activities have stopped.

The general manager at Yarmouth's Mariners Centre said the lack of student sports teams has hurt his bottom line.

"We have two ice surfaces and there isn't enough of a demand in this community to fill those slots," said Gil Dares.

Hockey tournament cut

The Mariners Centre was forced to cancel the Cooks Cup, a big moneymaker for the arena that brings in high school teams from the surrounding area.

The tournament typically brought in $5,000 to $6,000 for the arena, Dares said.

"We work on a very slim budget," he said.

Dares said the high school boys team used about 125 hours of ice time each year at $150 per hour.

'Comes off the bottom line'

The centre also hosted skates for eight elementary schools. With no kids on the ice, the centre is poised to lose about $2,500.

"All of that comes off the bottom line," Dares said.

School kids 'missing out'

Sports centres in Pictou and Tantallon are also feeling the pinch.

The general manager at the St. Margaret's Centre in Upper Tantallon said the arena has lost about $5,000 from what is normally school ice time.

"At this point, we've probably lost about 50 per cent of what the schools would normally take," said Mike Leroux.

"At the end of the day, it's the school kids who are missing out. Let's hope it gets sorted out in the new year."

Arena surviving on donations

While the financial loss at the Hector Arena in Pictou isn't as large, the small operation is feeling the difference, said general manager Don Clarke.

The arena has lost around $1,000 since the job action began.

The loss of student ice time has hurt the arena's already thin margins. Donations to the arena have helped keep the three-person operation afloat this year.

"Without that kind of stuff, I doubt we'd even be open," said Clarke. "It helps keep the wolves away from the door."

Conciliation underway

​All three general managers are hoping work-to-rule job action doesn't continue much longer, though it's not clear if school teams would be able to get their old slots back if the contract dispute is resolved.

Both the Nova Scotia government and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union returned to the bargaining table last week. The two sides remain in conciliation.