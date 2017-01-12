An internal investigation by the Correctional Service of Canada has made no recommendations and found no room for improvement after the death of an inmate in a Nova Scotia prison.

Veronica Park, a 38-year-old woman from Corner Brook, N.L., died April 24, 2015, while serving a three-year sentence at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S., for robbery and breach of recognizance.

CBC News recently obtained the Board of Investigation report via an Access to Information request filed nearly two years ago.

"Response was timely and appropriate"

Park complained of a cough and breathing difficulties on April 23, 2015, according to the report and statements by her family members. The report says she "was assessed, given a puffer and returned to her cell."

The cough worsened and she complained of shortness of breath. The next morning, Park was found gasping for air and was taken to hospital where she died.

"Staff response was timely and appropriate, and was compliant with policy," the report said.

The section titled "Area for Improvement" has a one-word entry: "None."

Excerpt from the Board of Investigation report into Veronica Park's death. The section titled "Area for Improvement" contains the single entry, "None." (Brett Ruskin / CBC)

"Totally ridiculous"

"This is just totally ridiculous," said Marion Park, Veronica's sister.

Following Veronica's death, the Correctional Service of Canada withheld information from the family and the media, delivered Park's clothes and personal belongings during a family birthday party, and told the family they would have to file an Access to Information request to learn her cause of death.

"All we've wanted was answers about how Veronica died," Marion Park said.

The family is now suing the Correctional Service of Canada, alleging negligence and wrongful death.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Park was crushing and inhaling the prescription medication of other inmates, which contributed to her death.

The lawsuit is still before the courts.

CBC News asked the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) to comment on whether any changes were made following Park's death, even though its report stated no improvements were necessary.

"As Ms. Park's death is currently the subject of legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate to comment on these matters currently before the courts," said a emailed statement from a government communications official.

"However, we can tell you that CSC is committed to learning all it can to ensure that future deaths can be prevented."