The group that represents 13 Mi'kmaq communities across Nova Scotia is calling for an immediate review of the process Fisheries and Oceans Canada used to award a lucrative Arctic surf clam licence.

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs issued a news release Friday saying the announcement of the winning bid was "misleading and worrisome" and "does not promote reconciliation and brings the bid process into question."

"We have serious questions about the integrity and fairness of the process," assembly co-chair Chief Terrance Paul said in the news release. "In coming together as 13 communities, we know that our proposal was strong, viable and created the greatest impact to 22,000 Mi'kmaq."

Premiers say Indigenous groups excluded

Five Nations Clam Company, which says it's comprised of First Nations on the East Coast and Premium Seafoods of Arichat, N.S., won the right to 25 per cent of the Arctic surf clam fishery following a bid process administered by the federal government.

Five Nations Clam Company and Fisheries and Oceans said there were Indigenous partners in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick.

Chief Terrance Paul, seen here in his office in Membertou, said the deal excludes Mi'kmaq people. (CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador's Premier Dwight Ball said that wasn't true.

"There are no Indigenous groups in our province that are actually participating now in any proposal, and therefore we take exception and we object to this decision," Ball said Thursday.

Clearwater Seafoods pursuing legal action

Clearwater Seafoods, which partnered with the 13 Mi'kmaq communities, has already said it would pursue legal action after losing its monopoly on the resource.

Paul said the company that won the contract has yet to find a Mi'kmaq partner. He said one of the criteria for the contract was that it would have substantial benefits to Indigenous communities.

"It would have meant a tremendous amount of jobs, really good-paying jobs. Good profits from it so that we could help fund projects in our communities — whatever the communities want to do, and there is a lot of needs for sure," Paul said.

"Best thing that can happen is that they reverse their decision and look at the proposals in a fair manner and go by the criteria that they've established."

'That resource is off our coast'

Premier Stephen McNeil said any licences issued for the East Coast need to include the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia.

"That resource is off our coast," he said Friday at Province House.

McNeil sent a letter of support for the Nova Scotia First Nations' bid to Ottawa. He said he is focused on the Indigenous portion of the allocation, not the company that partners with them.

"That's up to the federal government," he said of the company selected. "My issue is the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia needed to be part of that consortium."

The premier said the situation should be remedied before the federal government actually issues the licence.

A spokesperson for federal Fisheries Minister Dominic​ LeBlanc said he was not available for an interview.

The CEO of Premium Seafoods, Edgar Samson, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday. He directed all calls to his business partner, Arren Sock, chief of the Elsipogtog First Nation on New Brunswick's east coast. Sock did not respond to a message left at the band office.

When the deal was announced, Sock said there was an agreement in principle among five First Nations. He declined to name them, but he said they included two Innu communities, from Quebec and Labrador, and two Mi'kmaq bands from Prince Edward Island and Cape Breton.