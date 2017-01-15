The grounded bunkering tanker Arca 1 has been freed from the the coast of Little Pond, N.S., after being stranded for a week.

McKeil Marine Ltd., a marine transportation firm, and the Canadian Coast Guard worked together to remove the vessel during high tide Sunday morning.

The Arca 1's crew of six were removed from the tanker in a helicopter rescue last Sunday.

The tanker was towed out of the area around 10:00 a.m. today, after high seas and winds foiled earlier attempts to free the vessel.

First, crews pumped out the ballast water in the hull. Ships carry ballast to increase stability and it was pumped out to make the Arca 1 lighter and easier to tow.

"They took several hundred tonnes of ballast water off the vessel...and it floated free," said Stephen Bornais, a spokesman for the Canadian Coast Guard who was at the scene when the ship was removed.

Pulled into deeper water

A tow line attached to the 53-metre ship and it was pulled into deeper water by a tugboat during high tide Sunday morning.

The Arca 1's engine failed last Sunday during stormy weather north of Sydney Mines. With no propulsion the ship was pushed toward the shoreline and ended up grounded.

The Arca 1 is now on its way to Sydney Harbour for repairs. (Submitted by Sandra Gear)

Crews planned to try to free the ship Saturday night but high winds and seas delayed those plans.

The tanker wasn't carrying any cargo but it had about 16 tonnes of fuel onboard for its own engines.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has said that booms were put in place around the vessel to protect against any environmental damage. The Coast Guard also said conservation protection vessels would be monitoring the operation.

Crowds gather to watch ship depart

Terry Tremblett lives close to where the boat was grounded. He, along with several others, watched crews remove the ship.

"You could see water coming out of there — whether it was ballast water or what I don't know," said Tremblett, "They had lights and power aboard her."

There's been a lot more visitors to the town of Little Pond, N.S., since the vessel went aground last week.

"I've seen more traffic down here this week and I'm here 17 years. There was more traffic this week any day of the week than there was in the 17 years," said Tremblett.

The ship will be brought to Sydney Harbour for repairs. It was sailing from Montreal to Mexico when it became stuck.

The Coast Guard plans to brief the media about the vessel's removal around 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Mexican company, Petroil Marine SA, that owns the ship is responsible for the costs of removing the tanker.