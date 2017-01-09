The tanker that ran aground Sunday off the coast of Cape Breton isn't designed to handle a long sea voyage, says the president of the Seafarers' International Union of Canada.

"It's a very small ship. It's used only for harbour bunkering," James Given told CBC News on Monday morning.

"I was shocked when I saw it actually had run aground on the coast because I couldn't figure out what it was doing on the coast.

"It's not a ship that should be there."

Ship decommissioned

The Arca 1 was last used in the Port of Montreal to ferry bunker fuel or diesel to other ships anchored in the port. Previously, it ran fuel to Sarnia by way of the Great Lakes.

But it wasn't designed for long ocean voyages, Given said. The ship, built in 1963, had been decommissioned and sold to an owner in the Dominican Republic, he said. It was on its way to Mexico, flying under the flag of Panama.

"If we're lucky, [the new owner] has paid his insurance. And I'd be wondering if he's put up a bond so that the Canadian taxpayers don't have to clean up this mess."

Transportation safety board investigating

A team of investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to arrive in Sydney soon to find out the details surrounding the ship's grounding off the community of Little Pond, N.S.

Rescue crews from CFB Greenwood used a Cormorant helicopter to airlift six people from the stranded vessel on Sunday.