The construction of a new $19-million aquatic centre in Elmsdale, N.S., is expected to begin this May.

The recreational facility will include a six-lane 25-metre pool, leisure pool, an indoor and an outdoor splash pad and a 15-person hot tub.

"We're very, very happy with the design," said Kate Friars, director of parks, recreation and culture for the Municipality of East Hants.

"It's a facility that encourages active living for all ages."

Recreation programs planned

The new centre will also have a multipurpose room with adjoining kitchen that will accommodate up to 50 people and will be used for recreation programs.

The aquatic centre will be located next to a complex in Elmsdale that houses municipal offices, the library and a health clinic.

Friars said the local swim club will use the lanes for practise during the summer and outside clubs are welcome to book the lanes for training.

However, the new facility will not be able to accommodate competitive swim meets, she said.

Tender issued

"This facility was designed to be something for everyone. This is what was reasonable and feasible for our community," Friar said.

The municipality issued a tender for the work on Thursday. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

The federal government is contributing $5.8 million to the project. The municipality is covering the rest.