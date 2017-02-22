A Kentville man is hoping his petition will help reverse a decision to move the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival parade to New Minas from Kentville, a distance of a few kilometres.

"The name of the festival this year is 'Rooted in Tradition' and they're literally ripping the main part of the tradition right out of the festival," said Matt Boudreau, adding he's attended the parade his whole life.

Last Thursday, the festival's board announced the parade in late May would pass through New Minas instead of Kentville. Organizers said they had difficulty securing policing and parks and recreation staff in Kentville.

1,850 signatures

Boudreau's petition, Stop the Apple Blossom Grand Street Parade Decision, has garnered 1,850 signatures.

He says his friends from Kentville now live all across the country and were "more likely to come home for a visit for Apple Blossom than for Christmas."

Eleanor Gallant, 18, of Hantsport was crowned Queen Annapolisa at the 84th Apple Blossom Festival. The festival's parade route has been moved to New Minas from Kentville. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The festival, now in its 85th year, celebrates the region's agricultural roots.

'Lack of cooperative spirit'

In a press release, the festival board said it had difficulty confirming parade support from police and parks and recreation staff in Kentville.

The release said the board experienced a "lack of co-operative spirit" from the Town of Kentville.

The board said it's a "misconception" that the festival is a Town of Kentville event, as it receives funding from communities and sponsors across Annapolis Valley.

'Too disruptive to move it'

"I just think it would be too disruptive to move it," said Lindsay Pearl, who was crowned Queen Annapolisa in 2009.

Pearl, who now lives in Edmonton, says she has already booked a plane ticket home to attend the festival which runs from May 24 to 29.

The 77th festival queen said many families have traditions tied to viewing the parade and said "the town has the resources and capacity to hold it."

New Minas agreed to the request

"We did not in any way go asking for it," said New Minas clerk treasurer Brenda Stimpson.

The village agreed to host the parade after being approached by festival organizers, Stimpson said.

Festival vice-president Alexis Chamberlain said both Apple Blossom Festival Board and Town of Kentville agreed not speak to media about the parade.

People can expect an announcement about the parade route decision Thursday morning, he said.