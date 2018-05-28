Apple Blossom Festival bans political group from future parades

A group that promotes itself as a defender of Canada's traditional identity and heritage has been banned from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival after group members marched in Saturday's parade.

Festival organizers released a statement Sunday about a group that "spread inappropriate political messages in the realm of what the Festival Board of Directors and many public attendees consider hate speech."

The festival did not name the group, but Kentville Mayor Sandra Snow confirmed she received complaints about a group known as the National Citizens Alliance.

Emails and phone calls to Apple Blossom Festival executives weren't immediately answered.

On its website, the National Citizens Alliance says it's a political party that stands up for "Canada's traditional identity, heritage and culture" and it plans to run candidates in all federal ridings during the next election.

Not a registered political party

According to Elections Canada's website, the National Citizens Alliance isn't a registered political party. However, it was formerly known as the National Advancement Party of Canada, and that party was deregistered on Dec. 31, 2017. The founder and leader of the party is Stephen Garvey, from Calgary.

​The group posted videos from the Apple Blossom Festival, in Kentville, N.S., on its Facebook page. The videos show Garvey with a megaphone talking about tax cuts and Canadian identity.

"We believe in protecting Canada's heritage, identity and culture," Garvey said to those along the parade route. "This is who we are as a people, as Nova Scotians and Canadians, Albertans and all other Canadians."

While the festival has always allowed political parties to take part, organizers say it requires an application to be submitted with "a detailed description of the entry to attempt to eradicate potential problems such as this."

'Such malicious viewpoints'

In this instance, festival organizers said the group did not portray itself accurately, saying, "Nowhere on the application of the aforementioned entry did it mention that this entry was representing or aligned with a group with such malicious viewpoints."

The organizers apologized to "anyone who may have felt unsafe at the Grand Street Parade because of this political party's attendance," the statement said.

As for the ban, festival organizers are encouraging similar events across the country to follow their lead.

The National Citizens Alliance says its mission is "to safeguard our country, our western civilization and heritage, our freedoms and civil rights, our way of life," according to its Facebook page.

'Hopefully, we can work this out'

CBC News contacted Garvey by phone Sunday evening. He said no one from the festival called to tell him his group was banned from future events.

"It's a fantastic parade and we were very happy to be part of it," Garvey said. "Hopefully, we can work this out. We were actually looking forward to coming next year."

Last year, CBC reported Garvey took part in a protest outside of a school in Red Deer, Alta.

At the time, Garvey was a member of the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam and said the intent of the protest was to raise awareness about the need to protect "Canadian culture" in schools.

'What's wrong with saying you love Canada'

On Sunday, Garvey said the National Citizens Alliance doesn't promote hate speech. He said his group condemns all forms of racism and hate.

"What's wrong with saying you love Canada by saying that you love the Canadian people, you love our identity, our heritage, our culture? What is wrong with saying that? I don't understand how that can be construed as hate speech," he said.

According to the National Citizens Alliance's website, the group wants to implement a "strong no nonsense immigration policy that puts the well-being and safety of the Canadian people first and implements a temporary pause and substantial reduction in immigration."

Garvey said other political groups attended the parade with political messages. He said he feels his group is being unfairly singled out.

"There were other parties there with placards and we saw them and they had policies on those placards. In our case, we had just a banner and we had a megaphone," Garvey said.

Group also appeared in Halifax on weekend

Garvey was in Halifax on Sunday and spoke at an information picket at Victoria Park. In videos posted on the group's Facebook page, he said it's false that immigration is good for an economy and is needed for an aging population.

"This mass immigration is killing our economy, it's hurting our environment, it's hurting our society," said Garvey.

Leader Stephen Garvery says the National Citizens Alliance endorses no-nonsense immigration policies. He says the group condemns all forms of racism and hate. 1:25

Garvey also spoke about the statue of Edward Cornwallis, Halifax's founder, which was removed in January. Cornwallis offered a cash bounty to anyone who killed a Mi'kmaw person.

"They took down the Cornwallis statue, trying to deny our heritage, our identity, our history as a people, and it's shameful," he said.

"Shame on the city of Halifax for doing that. Shame on political correctness."