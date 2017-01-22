A former Kings County councillor who pushed for greater inclusivity from the Apple Blossom Festival is applauding recent changes to who can vie for the crown, but she says more can be done.

For decades, a strict set of rules governed the requirements of candidates who aimed to be crowned Queen Annapolisa. The requirements included things like not having any children, not being married and not co-habitating with anyone. As well, men weren't able to vie for the crown. However, those requirements have all been abolished.

"I think the decisions made by the board should be celebrated and they should be congratulated for making changes that I know were very difficult," said Emma Van Rooyen, who served on Kings County council between 2012-2015.

Alxys Chamberlain, the festival vice's president, said the changes have been in development for several years.

No change to education requirement

"Some people are calling them progressive, but we like to think of them as changes that were necessary given in what the shift became," she said.

Chamberlain said the festival has moved from a pageant to becoming a leadership competition. Candidates are evaluated on a host of criteria, including their public speaking abilities, personality, intelligence and poise.

Should all the prospective candidates be female, the winner will be called Queen Annapolisa, said Chamberlain. If all of the candidates are men, King Annapolisa will be the name, but if there are candidates from both genders, the winner will simply be known as Annapolisa.

Two of the main requirements remaining in place are that candidates must be between 18 and 23 by the end of the current festival year, and must possess a high school or equivalent diploma.

Alxys Chamberlain said the high school education or equivalency requirement is largely in place because the festival doesn't want prospective candidates to take time away from their studies. (Submitted by Alxys Chamberlain)

Van Rooyen would like to see this requirement eliminated.

"I do think that there are people in our community who have not completed high school ... [who] are leaders," she said.

Chamberlain said the main reason for this requirement is because being involved with the festival takes a lot of time, so prospective candidates shouldn't have to take a break from their studies to participate.

This year's festival will be held from May 24 to May 29.

As well, Chamberlain said having the minimum education requirement helps level the playing field for competitors.

Regal concern

"Part of the things you're judged on are submitting a resume, giving a speech, things like that, which are actually components of what you would be doing in high school and ... coming out of high school," she said.

One other change Van Rooyen would like to see implemented is changing the title of what the winner is crowned. She'd like to see titles in place that don't have regal connotations because they may have negative meanings for Indigenous people and those oppressed by colonialism.

Chamberlain, a former Queen Annapolisa herself in 2015, said there hasn't been any talk of making any other changes to the requirements.