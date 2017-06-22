A Nova Scotia man has been granted a new trial on charges of sexual touching after the province's Court of Appeal ruled, in part, that a faulty video link impacted crucial testimony from two witnesses.

In releasing its decision Thursday, the court also established ground rules that should be followed in future trials in Nova Scotia where witnesses are not in court but are allowed to testify from another location by video.

The man, who cannot be identified, was convicted of inappropriately touching his son, who was seven years old at the time of the alleged offences.

The boy and his mother — the accused's ex-wife — were both allowed to testify via video link from their home in Lloydminster, Alta., despite objections from the man's lawyer.

The lawyer argued the allegations were from a very long time ago and there was no forensic evidence to support them. Instead, the case would hinge largely on the credibility of the mother and the boy, who was 15 when he testified.

The Crown applied for permission to use the video link, arguing flying to Nova Scotia from Alberta would be costly and disruptive for the witnesses.

Crown didn't prove necessity of video link

But Chief Justice Michael MacDonald, writing for the three-member appeal panel, said the Crown failed to prove why they couldn't have testified in person.

"Firstly, in a case where credibility was the only issue and given the subject matter, it is hard to imagine more significant and sensitive testimony," MacDonald wrote in the decision.

"Yet, the Crown offered nothing compelling to suggest that testifying in person would personally impact these witnesses."

The judge also noted permission to testify by video was granted 13 months before the trial, which would have given the Crown plenty of time to make travel arrangements.

Wonky connection during testimony

In its decision, the Court of Appeal also said there were a lot of glitches in the video link, with the screen frequently freezing during testimony.

"In my view, these interruptions completely broke the flow of any meaningful examination or cross-examination for witnesses that represented essentially the Crown's entire case; a case where credibility was the only issue," MacDonald wrote.

In addition to granting the man a new trial, the Court of Appeal provided an eight-point guide for Nova Scotia courts to use in deciding whether to allow witnesses to testify by video link.

In its guide, the court said where credibility is an issue, testifying by video should only be allowed in exceptional circumstances "that personally impact the proposed witness. Mere inconvenience should not suffice."

The Appeal Court also said video links should be tested ahead of time to make sure they work properly. If they don't, as was the case in this trial, the decision to allow such testimony should be revisited, said the court.