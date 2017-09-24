A fire that broke out at an apartment building in Dartmouth early this morning has displaced about a dozen tenants.

No one was seriously injured but several people had to be treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, the Halifax Regional Police said.

They say the fire is suspicious and officers are investigating exactly how it started.

The fire started around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday in a 12-unit apartment building on Pinecrest Drive. The Red Cross said the fire extensively damaged part of the two-storey building.

It said other parts of the building were also damaged by smoke and water.

The Red Cross has provided emergency lodging for six adults. The organization also helped seven adults with emergency purchases such as clothing and food.

Other tenants made their own arrangements.