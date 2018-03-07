East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy has been closed for the day as police investigate threats made against the Monastery, N.S., school in the wake of racist graffiti found on a school bus and on a nearby sign.

"On the advice of the RCMP, it was decided to close the school as they continue to investigate," said Deanna Gillis, a spokesperson for the Strait Regional School Board.

Racist slurs against Indigenous and black people were found spray-painted Monday in four spots on a school bus and on a sign near East Antigonish Education Centre/Academy, a Primary to Grade 12 school. They included F--k Natives and N--ger Life.

This morning, RCMP said officers had also launched an investigation into allegations shared on social media that at least one person had been making verbal threats against the school.

"I was shocked when I heard the school was closed today," said Paul Prosper, chief of nearby Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation. "There were a number of people who were going to be there to speak to the students, of which one of them was myself."

An assembly had been originally been called for this morning at the school.

A Facebook post from the band stated an independent response team was expected to be at the school today.

This phrase was found spray-painted on the back of a school bus in Monastery, N.S. (Submitted by Sierra Julian)

Prosper said he doesn't believe the racist graffiti reflects the community and that it was "more than likely a very minor exception."

"There's a lot of wonderful things going on with our community and the surrounding community, and it was a shock to many," he said.

With the police investigation ongoing, it's too early to say if the school will be open Thursday.