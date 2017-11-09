Two men died in separate incidents this week while out fishing in Antigonish County.

In the first incident, a 33-year-old man from Cape George was found dead Tuesday near Ballantynes Cove Wharf Road, north of Cape George.

RCMP said they were called around noon by someone who said the man had been out fishing, returned and docked his boat, but couldn't be found.

Officer, paramedics and the North Shore Volunteer Fire Department began a search and found the man's body in the water near his boat. Police said he did not have a life-jacket on when he was discovered.

Autopsies to be performed

In the second incident, a 65-year-old Havre Boucher man told his family he was going fishing on Tuesday at 4 p.m., according to police. He didn't return home that evening.

The man's family found his truck submerged in about 4½ metres of water around noon Wednesday at the end of the Havre Boucher wharf.

Police and the Havre Boucher Volunteer Fire Department helped recover the vehicle Wednesday night. The man's body was found in the truck. Police said they do not suspect foul play in his death.

The medical examiner's office will perform the autopsies. Police said the investigations are ongoing.