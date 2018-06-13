Some cows perish, dairy barn destroyed in Antigonish County fire

A fire in Antigonish County, N.S., overnight killed livestock and destroyed a dairy barn.

Dave Boudreau, deputy chief of the Tracadie and District Fire Department, said the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

He said the fire at the large barn in Tracadie was raging by the time crews arrived.

"And she was pretty well from end-to-end on fire," he said.

Tracadie is about 25 kilometres west of the Canso Causeway.

Boudreau said fire crews from Havre Boucher and Pomquet were called in for backup.

The barn, which measured more than 50 metres long and about 20 metres wide, was a total loss, said Boudreau.

"Basically, we just set up our pumpers and started hauling water and just try to protect the adjacent barns and house," he said.

Excavator brought in to get at hot spots

Boudreau said he wasn't sure how many cows were in the barn at the time, but they were able to save "quite a few of them."

Unfortunately, some animals perished in the fire, though Boudreau said he wasn't sure how many.

An excavator was brought in Wednesday morning to help rip some of the structure apart to get at hot spots that are still smouldering.