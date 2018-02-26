A family left a Nova Scotia courtroom in tears Monday after the Crown was forced to withdraw charges against the woman accused of assaulting their baby son.

Anne Lachance was charged with assault causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The charges relate to Sheldon Larkin's son, who was just 11 months old and being cared for in Lachance's unlicensed daycare in Elmsdale, N.S., when the alleged assault occurred.

"We're just trying to get some truth and we didn't get that today," Sheldon Larkin said outside court moments after the charges were dropped.

Bloody wipes found

Larkin's son was injured in January 2015. Police searched Lachance's home 10 days after the alleged assault and recovered bloody wipes.

But Lachance's lawyer argued the search breached his client's charter rights.

In an oral decision delivered Monday afternoon in Shubenacadie provincial court, Judge Catherine Benton agreed.

Unable to use the wipes as evidence, Crown prosecutor Rick Hartlen withdrew the charges.

"It was a central feature to the Crown's case alleging that Ms. Lachance was the one who injured the child in question," Hartlen said outside court.

Without the wipes, there was no reasonable prospect of conviction, he said.

"The presence of those wipes in Ms. Lachance's home was the strongest evidence that we had, because an 11-month-old can't speak as to who perpetrated an offence on them."

Request for search warrant flawed

In her decision, Benton said the police officer who requested the search warrant failed to do a good enough job explaining why he felt there would still be useful evidence in Lachance's home 10 days after the alleged offence. Without that explanation, the warrant should not have been issued, Benton said.

"Society as a whole has a significant interest in finding out exactly what went on," Hartlen said. "And it has been recognized as one of the pre-eminent goals of the justice system to get to the truth of the matter."

But Hartlen said the search for the truth has to be balanced against the charter rights of the accused.

Larkin said the episode has shaken his confidence and trust in others.

"Every time I drop him off or pick him up I just check him over and over and over to make sure he's OK," Larkin said. "I feel like an overbearing parent now."

Larkin said his son had bruising and a severe laceration from this episode but has fully recovered and has no memory of what happened.