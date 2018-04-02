Hungry Annapolis Valley bull returns to barn after a day on the lam

An Annapolis Valley bull slated for slaughter tried to escape his fate Sunday by leaping over a seven-foot fence and fleeing into the woods.

The one-tonne creature was supposed to be sold and sent to slaughter Monday but it had other plans.

RCMP sent out a news release late Sunday night stating a bull had escaped its pasture in Aylesford East, N.S., and asked people to use caution near Long Point Road, between Highway 1 and Highway 101.

The black-and-white bull wasn't on the lam for too long. Muddy conditions gave away its location.

The grandson of owner Jan Speelman tracked the animal through woods, pools of mud and across a field until the trail finally came full circle.

The missing bull is now safely tucked away in this barn after jumping a seven-foot fence and going on the lam. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

Likely hungry, the bull had make its way back into a barn on the farm, Speelman said.

But the story may have not ended so peacefully. The farm is located just off the highway with the town of Berwick not far off.

In fact, Kingston RCMP were urging anyone who spotted the bull to call 911.

​"I can't stress enough the danger that it could present to a vehicle banging into it if it got on the roadway, or if a person encountered it one on one," RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce said Monday morning.

While the bull is safe now, Speelman says he will still be sold.