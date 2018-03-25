Annapolis Royal, a town of about 2,016 on the western coast of Nova Scotia, has formed a special committee to tackle anticipated rising sea levels.

"We know that it's coming, we know that we have to do something," said Mayor Bill MacDonald.

The committee held its first meeting earlier this month to discuss how to mitigate any future damage from rising sea levels and make recommendations to town council.

Bill MacDonald, is mayor of the Town of Annapolis Royal, hopes the environmental advisory committee will come up with some solutions to deal with rising ocean waters. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

Protecting historic sites

MacDonald said rising sea levels is a top concern for people living in the town situated on the Annapolis Basin.

"Our storm surges are getting more significant, we know that from just over the last several year. So with rising tides, those storm surges will really be the problem … all these beautiful heritage buildings that are right along our waterfront, that's a priority to protect that," he said.

Fort Anne, Annapolis Royal, N.S., is the oldest European structure in Canada. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

MacDonald said he anticipates the committee could be making recommendations to town council by the end of the year.

"One person can't do all of this, everybody has to be involved in solving the problem," he said.

Encouraging action

Paul Lalonde, an environmentalist who lives in Annapolis Royal, said the town is already experiencing the effects of rising sea levels.

"Here in Annapolis Royal, because of the concentration with historic buildings, it's perhaps even more extreme. So I think it's almost natural for us as a community to step forward and hopefully lead the way," he said.

Paul Lalonde, an environmentalist and an Annapolis Royal resident, hopes the town can provide leadership for other coastal communities. (Stephanie Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

Lalonde said Fort Anne, one of Canada's oldest European structures, is especially vulnerable due to its proximity to the water.

He applauded the town for being proactive with its environmental advisory committee.

"Annapolis Royal could be a model and lead the way for other municipalities in Nova Scotia because there are many, many places that have similar problems as us with rising ocean levels," he said.