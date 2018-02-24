2 men die in head-on crash on Highway 101

Two Nova Scotia men are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 101 near Middleton, N.S., late Friday night, police say.

The men's vehicles were found in a ditch by an RCMP officer who was patrolling between exits 17 and 18 around 10:30 p.m.

One of the drivers, a 42-year-old from Cambridge, was dead when the officer arrived, police said.

The other driver, a 57-year-old from Mount Uniacke, was taken out of his vehicle by the fire department and paramedics but later died en route to the hospital, said RCMP Cst. Ian Fahie.

The men were the only people in either vehicle.

A portion of Highway 101 near Spa Springs was closed Friday night until 10 a.m. this morning.

RCMP say they've determined it was a head-on collision but are still investigating exactly what caused the crash.