The widow of a Saskatchewan man who died in August has issued an emotional plea to recover the last photos of him and their family.

The pictures were taken with a camera that was lost in June somewhere on the Cabot Links golf course in Inverness County, Cape Breton.

Anita Evans says her late husband Wyatt, 60, a 26-year veteran of Swift Current's firefighting service, was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

By this summer, they thought his cancer was "on the run," but Wyatt died unexpectedly on Aug. 10.

"One of our dreams, even before he got cancer, was for just me and him to go for a trip for a month and do bicycling and just go see the Maritimes," she told CBC's Maritime Noon.

Dream trip

"So when he was diagnosed, he says 'We're doing this trip,' and so we got all our three kids and his mom from Toronto and went for eight days and did our dream trip that we wanted to do, with the family."

The Evanses spent three days in Halifax with a day trip to Peggys Cove before heading to Cape Breton so Wyatt could play the celebrated Cabot Links.

The 16th hole of Cabot Links. (Facebook)

The Links are a walking course, and Anita said Wyatt found the 18-hole walk a little difficult.

"He had to lay down a few times," she recalled, saying that upset their son, who was playing with him.

Anita said her son believes that it was during the time he was focused on his father that his camera fell off the golf bag. He didn't notice it was missing until the next day.

No luck

The Evanses contacted the golf course a number of times in the hope the camera had been turned in.

Finally, with winter approaching, they recently tried an ad in the Inverness Oran newspaper.

"You know, it's almost a last desperate call for it," Anita said.

The ad said the family doesn't care about the camera.

Last family holiday

"All we want is the memory stick, and I said, 'Don't even put a return address on an envelope, just the memory stick,'" she said.

The camera contained some pictures of Boston and the family at Peggys Cove. Anita believes there are likely also photos from Inverness.

"We've always been very close with the kids and our best trips are always with the kids," said an emotional Anita, "and even though Lionel's 32, Bianca's 30 and Cassandra's 28, our best times were being together, so this was our last trip of being together."