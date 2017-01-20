Animal-welfare advocates who met with Nova Scotia's agriculture minister Thursday said they left the talks believing the government is interested in creating regulations for animal rescues.

The Nova Scotia SPCA presented proposed regulations to the minister, Keith Colwell. They're aimed at protecting distressed animals taken in by rescues, and providing accountability for the money they receive in donations.

"We're very fortunate to have Minister Colwell open to meeting with us," said Jo-Anne Landsburg, the SPCA's chief investigator of animal-cruelty cases.

'Popping out of the woodwork'

If introduced, they would be the first such provincial regulations in the country.

Landsburg believes there are "hundreds" of animal rescues which are "popping out of the woodwork" and need to be regulated.

"Animals are not being properly vet-checked — animals that are potentially dangerous," said Landsburg.

Rescues gone bad

In some cases, well-intentioned rescues get into trouble when they turn into cases of animal collecting.

"They take in too many, they become overwhelmed. We get a call about it, and we have to respond for a hoarding case or unsanitary conditions, animals that are not properly cared for," said Landsburg.

A well-known case in Nova Scotia was the raid at Celtic Pets Rescue in 2008. The SPCA seized more than 100 cats and dogs from a Cape Breton property and called them "victims of horrible neglect." A mother and daughter pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Halifax dog rescuer Joan Sinden was at the table with the minister. She's concerned about cases of distressed animals being taken in and not receiving prompt veterinary care, even though donations have poured in. She said a single, heartbreaking story can bring in tens of thousands of dollars.

'Big money in it'

"A person can say that they're starting a rescue, they can start fundraising, and taking in money without actually ever rescuing a dog or a cat at all," said Sinden, owner of No Chains, All Love, a rescue for tethered dogs.

Sinden said she's been pushing for animal-rescue regulations because there's "big money in it" but no oversight.

She alone has fundraised $12,000, and spent $30,000 of her own money on her rescue. With so many organizations "that's a lot of rescues vying for your contributions."

She's said it's unfortunate that some organizations are fundraising $15,000 to rescue two or three dogs from the U.S "when [there are] dogs here in the province — you could be rescuing 30 dogs for the same price."

3rd meeting with advocates

Sinden is also concerned that importing animals could mean introducing diseases from other countries.

The City of Winnipeg has a bylaw that mentions animal rescues, but Sinden said province-wide rules are needed, and should be reinforced by compelling rescues to sign up with Nova Scotia's Registry of Joint Stock Companies.

Sinden said she believes that the minister is in support.

A spokesperson for Colwell's office said this is the third time he's met with the groups on establishing a regulatory framework since December 2014. Krista Higdon said he's "committed to have department staff review the proposal and report back."

"Hopefully they'll move forward with them," Sinden said.