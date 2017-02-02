A lobster fishing association in Yarmouth, N.S., is denouncing the alleged actions of three fishermen from the area who are accused of abusing a seal while on the water.

The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced charges Wednesday against the trio after the public alerted it to an online video that showed a seal being poked, kicked and taunted while on a fishing boat.

"We want to make sure that the general public realizes that this was a very isolated incident," said Bernie Berry, president of the Coldwater Lobster Association. "It doesn't reflect in any way the behaviour of the fishermen that ply their trade in this area."

'Far reaching effects'

The group works to represent fishermen's interests in any matter that could affect the lobster fishery. Berry said most fishermen obey the law and follow the rules, and an incident like this hurts their reputation.

"It has far reaching effects and if this gets really ramped up it could have condemnations on particular fisheries, if the circumstances aren't fully explained to the public," said Berry.

The video of the seal being abused was posted on Mark Allan MacKenzie's Facebook page. He, along with Jay Alexander Jenkins and Brendon Dougles James Porter are all facing charges under the Fisheries Act related to the mistreatment of a marine mammal and the handling of incidental catch.

Jenkins and Porter are also accused of fishing without a registration card.

DFO was alerted to a photo that showed Jay Jenkins holding a seal with its face bloodied. (Facebook)

Checkered past

This isn't MacKenzie's first run-in with the law related to his activities on the water.

In 2005, he was accused of ramming his boat into another fishing vessel and was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

According to Nova Scotia provincial court records, MacKenzie also has 17 prior Fisheries Act convictions. They include failure to comply with conditions of a licence and possession of female crabs.

In 2009, he was handed almost $25,000 in fines for offences, including the possession of lobsters bearing eggs and mutilated lobsters. He was required to install a vessel monitoring system for one year.

When asked about MacKenzie's previous run-ins with the police and DFO, Berry with the lobster association clammed up.

"On that particular avenue we're going to leave that up to the authorities, they're doing their due diligence," he said. "They're on top of this and that's their kind of duty, we're just going to stay out of that side of it."