A woman from Little Narrows, N.S., is facing charges of animal neglect after the Nova Scotia SPCA says her dog was found dead inside an abandoned vehicle in a Halifax parkade.

The woman, who is in her early 20s, is accused of leaving the dog in the vehicle for an undetermined amount of time and not providing the dog with adequate food and water.

Jo-Anne Landsburg, the chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, said the dog suffered as it died.

"If you are dying from thirst and starvation and being left alone in a vehicle is very serious and there was a huge amount of suffering that was involved," she said.

The accused is facing charges of willfully causing unnecessary suffering or injury to an animal and failure to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter and care for the dog. She is due to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday.

SPCA officers investigate animal abuse. On the left is Sgt. Nancy Noel. On the right is Const. Jo-Anne Landsburg, the chief provincial inspector. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

It's not clear why the dog and the car were left abandoned in the parkade. The SPCA was brought in after Halifax Regional Police were called about the vehicle back in May. Officers found the dog dead inside a kennel in the car.

The vehicle appeared to have been in the parkade for some time before it was discovered. Landsburg said security noted the car hadn't moved and was covered in dust. She would not disclose the exact location of the parkade.

"It's not common at all. This is the first case probably this year that we found a deceased dog in a vehicle."

Man faces charges for drowning kittens

In an unrelated case, the SPCA has also charged a Kings County man it accuses of drowning a litter of kittens in a bucket of water. He's expected in court in October.

Landsburg said there is no reason for people to abandon or kill their pets. The SPCA offers programs to help people take care of their animals and will even take unwanted animals into its care.