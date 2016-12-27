An Amherst, N.S., councillor is stepping down from some of his municipal duties after the Nova Scotia Securities Commission alleged he violated securities laws.

On Dec. 22, the commission issued a temporary cease trade order against Vince Byrne. The commission said in a news release that Byrne provided investment advice to clients and conducted securities trades on clients' behalf even though he was no longer registered to do so.

A cease trading order was issued against Vince Byrne on Dec. 22. (Town of Amherst)

Byrne is a former mutual funds salesperson who currently operates his own financial management firm in Amherst, according to his profile on the town council website. But the commission said he terminated his registration and left the industry in 2013.

He was elected to Amherst's town council in October.

Denies any wrongdoing

Amherst Mayor David Kogon said he spoke to Byrne about the matter and that he denied any wrongdoing.

"What he said was that if he'd done anything wrong it was unintentional and unknowing," said the mayor.

CBC News spoke to Vince Byrne but he declined to comment.

As a result of the order, Kogon said Byrne's appointment to the town's police commission has been deferred until the matter is settled. Byrne is also voluntarily stepping down from his duties as a member of the town's audit committee temporarily "because of the optics," Kogon said. ​

'These are only allegations'

"It's always a concern when there's an allegation by a professional body," Kogon said.

"And until due process has been followed, these are only allegations. He's not been found to have done anything incorrectly."

The mayor also said the allegations don't relate to Byrne's activity on council.

"I don't know any of his personal business," he said.

Hearing scheduled for Jan. 6

The securities commission has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 6 to deal with the allegations.

It's unclear what sanctions Byrne might face if the commission finds any wrongdoing.

In its news release, the commission says it urges extreme caution when dealing with firms or individuals that are not registered in Nova Scotia — reminding people that it is illegal to solicit investments in the province without registering with the commission and complying with Nova Scotia securities laws.