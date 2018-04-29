Ambulance swerved into water-filled ditch near Eskasoni, N.S.

An ambulance needed to be towed after it swerved into a water-filled ditch near Eskasoni, N.S. on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Health Services confirmed to CBC News that one of its vehicles ended up in deep water when it veered off the road and into a ditch shortly after 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for EHS said there were no patients aboard and no paramedics were injured.

Avoiding collision

"From the information I gathered on scene, another vehicle had stopped abruptly to avoid hydroplaning and the driver of the ambulance swerved to avoid a collision so they ended up in the ditch as a result from that." said Capt. Arin Stevens with the Eskasoni Fire Department.

The fire department was called to the scene at 2:10 p.m.

Stevens said the ambulance was stuck in an area between Eskasoni and Islandview. He said the two paramedics were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

Two tow trucks had to be called in to get the ambulance out of the water, he said.

Lots of water on the road

Bo Denny, an Eskasoni resident, saw the ambulance and posted a photo of it online. He said the weather in Eskasoni was treacherous and the road was covered with water. Stevens agreed.

"We had a pretty good downpour of rain there this afternoon," Stevens said. "It had been raining so there was a lot of runoff and water on the side of the road."

Earlier on Sunday, Nova Scotia RCMP issued a news release warning about hydroplane risks throughout the province and offered tips for drivers: