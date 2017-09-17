A man known as the godfather of Cape Breton is being remembered this afternoon at a funeral service in Antigonish, N.S.

Allan J. MacEachen, the long-time Liberal cabinet minister and senator who shepherded in medicare and national labour standards, died Tuesday at the age of 96.

The Nova Scotia government is livestreaming his celebration of life, which began at 2 p.m. AT.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil are expected to speak. Hundreds of people gathered for the service.

The service is being held at St. Francis Xavier University, where MacEachen completed his undergraduate degree. The school holds an annual lecture series in his name.

A bagpiper who travelled from the Isle of Skye at MacEachen's request played, as RCMP officers in red serge guided his coffin, draped in a Canadian flag, into the hall of a St. Frances Xavier University auditorium.

Born in Inverness, MacEachen often said growing up in a coal mining town gave him a keen sense of the importance of social and economic change.

He entered politics in 1963 and won 10 elections, holding top cabinet posts, including health, finance and external affairs. He was the country's first deputy prime minister and served as Liberal leader of the House three times.

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, centre, shares a laugh with fellow Liberal MPs Allan MacEachen, left, and John Munro, right, during voting on amendments to the constitution in the House of Commons, Ottawa, April 23, 1981.

During four decades in federal politics, MacEachen is credited with being the architect behind landmark social programs including the guaranteed income supplement for pensioners.

He retired at 75 when he reached the maximum age in the Senate.

His friends and colleagues have described him as a brilliant orator who excelled at working with the opposition and members of his own party to pass difficult legislation.

"Serious students of politics should really study how he got things done," his friend and former colleague, retired Progressive Conservative Senator Lowell Murray, told CBC this week.

Former Ontario premier Bob Rae described him as the "greatest parliamentarian of his time."

"He was the author, the architect, of so much legislation. He was the father of federal medicare. There's no question about that ... He was a gift from Cape Breton to all of Canada," Rae said.