Allan J. MacEachen, a long-serving Liberal MP and senator from Nova Scotia who was a driving force behind many Canadian social programs, has died at age 96.

The news was announced on Twitter late Tuesday by former Ontario premier and federal MP Bob Rae, who considered him a friend and mentor.

"He was an extraordinary man. I always felt that he was without question the most talented and deeply engaged parliamentarian of my time, the recent history of Canada," Rae told Information Morning Cape Breton.

"He was an incredible MP, a great, devoted son of Cape Breton and Nova Scotia. He delivered a huge amount of work, and time and effort to being an MP. He did a lot for his community. Everything that moved in Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada had a lot to do with Allan J."

MacEachen's portfolios included finance minister. He's shown here in the House of Commons during budget night on Nov. 12, 1981. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

MacEachen was first elected in 1953 in Nova Scotia's Inverness-Richmond riding and won again in 1957, but lost his seat in 1958 before winning eight more elections, including the last five while representing Cape Breton-Highlands Canso.

He also served as deputy prime minister and was appointed to the Senate in 1984, remaining a senator until 1996.

He became one of Canada's most powerful cabinet ministers of the postwar era and held a variety of posts, including a term as minister of national health and welfare from 1965-1968. During that time, he sponsored the bill that came the Canada Health Act and oversaw the creation of medicare.

Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, centre, shares a laugh with fellow Liberal MPs MacEachen, left, and John Munro, right, during voting on amendments to the Constitution in Ottawa on April 23, 1981. (Andy Clark/Canadian Press)

As labour minister, MacEachen was also instrumental in reforming the labour code and establishing a new standard for the minimum wage.

His portfolios also included finance and he twice served as secretary of state for external affairs. He represented Canada at the height of the cold war and helped orchestrate the fall of the Joe Clark government in 1979.

The son of a coal miner, MacEachen was born in Inverness on Cape Breton Island in 1921 and often said he never wanted to lose sight of where he came from.

Trudeau, MacEachen, and Quebec Premier Rene Levesque attend the constitutional conference in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 1981. (The Canadian Press)

"He never forgot about being a Nova Scotian and a Cape Bretoner. One day he'd be having lunch with Henry Kissinger and the next day he'd be sitting in the post office in Inverness listening to constituents who were worrying about their unemployment insurance and he understood the two were equally important," John Young, who worked as MacEchen's executive assistant on Parliament Hill and is the former president of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, told CBC. ​

MacEachen, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the leadership of the Liberal Party in 1968, was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2008.

He died at St. Martha's Hospital in Antigonish, N.S., on Tuesday night.