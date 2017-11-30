A third golf course is on the horizon for Inverness, Cape Breton, with plans to add a par-3 course to the hugely successful Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs.

"It's an exciting time here," said Andrew Alkenbrack, the general manager of the courses. "I think the short course, or par-3 course, if you will, can add a lot. It can keep people playing golf well into the evening."

It's good for people new to the game and for those who want to play a third round, Alkenbrack said.

"That's sort of the whole point of this thing: Play as much golf as you can," he said.

The course will be smaller than Cabot Links or Cabot Cliffs and it could have 12 or 14 holes. It will be located north of the Cabot Links, next to Cabot Cliffs.

Alkenbrack said he hopes work would begin in the spring, concurrent with the construction of a new clubhouse at Cabot Cliffs, which has been using a temporary facility for the last couple of years.

At its peak this year, Cabot had 400 employees, not including caddies. Alkenbrack said that number will expand as the development grows.

"I would see a day in the not-too-distant future where we do top that 600 to 700 employees."

Inverness County councillor Jim Mustard said he looks forward to the challenge of dealing with the issues that come with development and more employment in the area, such as housing and water.

"While Cabot explores their next phase of development, this is something we've got on our plate to work on," he said.

Cabot has grown each year since it opened in 2011 and there are no plans to stop. Alkenbrack confirms the owners are considering expanding to include yet another 18-hole course, although he said it just in the discussion stage at this point.