Irish-Canadian director Aisling Walsh has won the award for Best Director at the 2018 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards ceremony in Dublin.

She's being recognized for her work on the film Maudie, which is based on the true story of Maud Lewis, a woman from Nova Scotia who overcame tremendous hardship to become an internationally recognized folk artist.

The film won two more awards including Best International Actor for Ethan Hawke and Best Production Design award for John Hand.

My IFTA back home in W4. Thank you to the Irish Film Academy for a wonderful evening.#ifta #irishfilm #maudie #IFTA18 #womeninfilm #femalefilmakerfriday #ethanhawke #sallyhawkins #womeninfilmandtvireland pic.twitter.com/553bo1ykSg — @WalshAisling

Maudie is also nominated for seven the Canadian Screen Awards — including Best Motion Picture, Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Direction, Achievement in Editing, Original Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Leading Role.

The Canadian Screen Awards airs March 11, 2018 on CBC.