The municipal council in Cape Breton's Inverness County will revisit last year's decision to cease giving the Port Hawkesbury Airport $35,000 in annual funding.

The county cut the funding because the airport began making money and no longer needed a grant to cover deficits, according to Inverness chief administrative officer Joe O'Connor. In 2015-2016, he said, the airport ran a $152,000 surplus.

"With the surplus they have, we feel they're pretty secure in their operation," he said.

But at a council meeting Monday night, Coun. John Dowling, whose constituency includes the airport, asked that the decision to cut funding be given another look. Council agreed to do so next month.

'It's not making a fortune'

The board that runs the airport has reduced its annual grant request to $15,000.

"It's not making a fortune," Dowling said in an interview with CBC News, adding that the airport needs to keep up with basic maintenance.

It also needs upgrades, he said, in light of a spike in business due to people flying in to play the Cabot Links golf course in Inverness, which has drawn golfers from around the world.

"The infrastructure needs to be reinvested to bring it back up so we can bring in more jets," he said. "Bring it up to where it should be for a regional airport."

While O'Connor stands by his recommendation not to fund the airport, he told CBC that if things changed and the facility lost money, the county would be prepared to resume the grant.

But Dowling is adamant that it should be treated like any other business showing early signs of success.

"Why cut funding when you're just starting to see a little bit of light, especially when there's so much work to be done," he said.