RCMP are reminding the public it's "negligent and dangerous," not to mention illegal, to fly a drone near the airport after an incident this week.

On Wednesday, police say they were called after a pilot spotted a drone outside the Halifax Stanfield International Airport while taking off from a secondary runway.

When police arrived they saw the drone, but despite an extensive search were unable to find its operator.

RCMP said it cannot stress enough the dangers involved with such actions.

"Not only are you potentially jeopardizing the safety of all passengers and crew on flights, you are breaking the law," Staff Sgt. Anthony Pompeo said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).​

If you spot an unsafe drone

Transport Canada has specific rules around the use of drones by private citizens.

Anyone operating a recreational drone must do so at least 5.5 kilometres from airports and not within controlled or restricted airspace.

Drones must also be within 500 metres of the operator and within sight at all times.

If someone spots a drone being operated in an unsafe manner, those incidents should be reported to Transport Canada.