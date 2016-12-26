At least one Air Miles collector who rushed to cash in points that were about to expire has been partially reimbursed by the company but only after CBC News contacted the business on his behalf.

George Thomas of Harmony, N.S., has been collecting Air Miles since 1993, so he and his wife were disappointed to hear about a new policy that would have rendered all unused miles earned before 2012 worthless.

"We just sort of kept our fingers crossed, thinking it won't happen," Thomas said.

As time passed, the couple realized a reprieve was unlikely so they tried to cash in their points for a trip, but blackout periods meant they were unable to find anything that interested them.

"We felt we had to use them. Our backs were to the wall," Thomas said.

The trip no one wanted

So they paid for a flight themselves and used Air Miles to cover a car rental.

CBC News contacted Air Miles after George Thomas couldn't get satisfaction from the company after cashing in his points. (CBC)

Three days later, Air Miles announced it was cancelling the controversial expiry policy.

Thomas knew the loyalty program would be inundated with unhappy customers so he waited a couple of weeks before calling to complain.

"To try to contact Air Miles on the telephone is quite daunting," Thomas said. "The whole procedure of 'press this button,' 'press that button' leads to dead ends. It's not user-friendly."

It didn't take him long to find out just how unfriendly it was after spending more than six hours on the phone without speaking to anyone.

"They announced it was closing time and for me to call back the next day."

While trying to book a callback, Thomas said he was booted out and sent back into the queue.

Representative runaround

In the end, he did speak with four or five different customer service representatives.

One told him he would get 500 Air Miles for his inconvenience, but another representative later said there was no record of that call. Thomas was offered 25 Air Miles instead.

"It's just designed to be so discouraging." - George Thomas

He never received those either. He said another representative agreed he should be reimbursed and transferred him, but again, he was sent back to recorded messages and never reached a person.

"The whole thing just seems so intended for you just to hang up and give up. It's just designed to be so discouraging," Thomas said.

"Even listening to the tape itself, the music, it's all so redundant and repetitive. It's designed to bore people or drive them nuts."

Frustrated with the situation, Thomas contacted CBC News, which in turn relayed his plight to Air Miles.

The next day, he received a call from the president's office, saying they would reimburse him 40 per cent of the points he used as well as the other 500 previously promised for his lengthy wait times and inconvenience.

'Is there a standard policy?'

Thomas said he's pleased to get some miles back, but wonders what would have happened had he been less accepting of the offer.

"Maybe if I had dickered with her she might have gone to 50 per cent," he said.

Air Miles says the dispute with George Thomas has been dealt with. (Air Miles)

"Is there a standard policy? Maybe she might have given me 100 per cent return. Do certain customers get better deals than others? It doesn't seem to make sense."

Air Miles spokeswoman Rachel Montgomery contacted CBC News to say the matter has been resolved.

"Regarding returns in general, we are not accepting returns, cancellations or exchanges due to the cancellation of the expiry policy once booked," she said in an email.

As for Thomas, he still questions the program's interest in helping customers.

"I don't think we would have ever had any luck no matter how many times we called if it hadn't been for you folks intervening," he said.