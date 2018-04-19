Australia says dropped phones on airplanes are a fire risk. Transport Canada does not

It's been 16 months since Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) issued a warning to air passengers about the potential fire hazard of dropping their cell phones between airline seats, but so far Transport Canada has not followed suit.

It was December 2016 when CASA cautioned that smartphones "can fall into aircraft seat mechanisms and be crushed when the seat is moved." It went on to say, "This can result in damage to the phone's lithium battery which can cause overheating and fire."

Air Canada has recently started telling its customers during the pre-flight instructions that they should not try to retrieve dropped phones.

"We started doing this based on what we saw other carriers doing, and the aim is to help customers so they don't damage their devices trying to retrieve them," Air Canada spokesperson Isabelle Arthur told CBC News in an email. She did not specify which other airlines or mention safety and fire concerns.

'The phones were getting crushed'

Transport Canada says it has not issued any notices regarding this situation.

However, it says Air Canada made the decision on its own to advise passengers to let flight attendants retrieve their phones.

"Air Canada introduced this procedure since Executive Class passengers were dropping their cell phones into the seat structure and used the seats electrical controls in trying to retrieve them," Transport Canada spokesperson Marie-Anyk Côté wrote in an email, adding, "The phones were getting crushed, introducing the possibility of fire."

CBC News contacted several Canadian airlines to ask whether they were issuing a similar warning.

Air Transat simply said, "We are not issuing this kind of advisory."

A Porter Airline spokesperson said they do not provide any such instructions to passengers and it is "not aware of any examples of this occurring."

WestJet says it has always alerted passengers to this danger on certain types of its aircraft, saying it asks passengers to keep their seats stationary and let their cabin crew know if their personal electronic device falls between seats in the Plus section of their Boeing 747s.

"The range of motion and powered aspect of these particular seats creates the possibility that the personal electronic device (PED) could get damaged, which could cause the battery to overheat if the seat gets moved," spokesperson Lauren Stewart said an an email.

She said the same risk is not present on its other aircraft because the seats do not move in the same manner.

9 emergency events

At the time it issued the warning, CASA said there was a growing number of smartphone-crushing incidents on aircraft, citing nine emergency events.

It said airlines were briefing passengers not to move their seat if a phone is dropped or lost and aircraft manufacturers were looking at seat designs.

Air Canada now has a pre-flight instruction to not attempt to retrieve cellphones that fall between seats. (Air Canada)

It said the increasing number of crushed phones on aircraft was being caused by the slim design of smartphones, adding the risk of fire is higher due to more powerful batteries.

It was such a concern that CASA named damaged and lost phones as the biggest dangerous goods safety risk in 2016.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has not issued any specific warning about personal electronic devices being crushed by airline seats, though it has published an information sheet that covers firefighting procedures for PEDs with lithium batteries.