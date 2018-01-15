Air passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs is appearing today before a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge in Halifax to argue Air Canada should compensate a family $2,400 for a missed flight out of Vancouver.

Nicole Paine was en route to Sydney, N.S., on Dec. 14, 2016 with her mother, three-year-old daughter and infant twin boys.

According to Paine, the group arrived at the airport in time for check-in but was ultimately denied boarding for the first leg of the flight, which had a connection in Toronto.

In his brief to the court, Lukacs said Paine and her family encountered a long lineup when they arrived at the airport. He said a number of Air Canada staff had left their stations to attend a meeting.

Regardless, Paine and her family reached a check-in agent within the recommended time to clear security and board.

"The agent appeared to be confused during the process and at some point announced that the claimants had missed their boarding time and the gate was now closed," Lukacs said in the brief.

Paine and her family ended up boarding an Air Canada flight the next day.

A small claims court adjudicator last year dismissed the claim for compensation, saying that in order to be entitled to it under an Air Canada rule, Paine would have had to prove her travel was disrupted because the flight was oversold, and she failed to do so.

"The claimants could have subpoenaed Air Canada's records. Had they done so, they could have easily established whether or not their flight was overbooked," adjudicator Augustus Richardson wrote in his four-page ruling.

Passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs. (CBC)

Lukacs is arguing the adjudicator erred by mischaracterizing Paine and her family's claim.

"Air Canada cannot avoid its obligation to pay denied-boarding compensation by closing its check-in counter in the face of passengers who presented themselves for transportation within the prescribed time limits," he said in his brief to the court.

Justice Patrick Duncan has granted each party 50 minutes to argue their cases.

Air Canada has declined to comment.