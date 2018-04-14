Plane makes 'fairly rough' emergency landing at Halifax airport

A plane made an emergency landing at the Halifax airport on Saturday afternoon after it ran into mechanical trouble.

Air Canada flight 1219 was travelling from Orlando to Halifax.

Halifax Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport at 3:33 p.m. after crew members reported the plane's landing gear wasn't descending properly.

"They had a wheel that wasn't coming down, and I guess just before they landed, it did come down," said division commander Greg Hebb.

Hubby is sitting at YHZ. Sent a pic: <a href="https://t.co/41OfRyqgU4">pic.twitter.com/41OfRyqgU4</a> —@djrcrowe

"I guess there was some damage to the underside of the plane. It was a fairly rough landing."

Halifax airport spokesperson Theresa Rath Spicer said the plane landed safely at 3:45 p.m.

"However, it has to be inspected for potential damage and as a result of that, the aircraft has to be towed from the runway."

One of the airport's two runways was closed until about 5 p.m.

Hebb and Rath Spicer said as far they know, there were no injuries.

Rath Spicer said she could not confirm how many passengers were on board or how badly the A320 plane is damaged.